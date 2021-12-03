Dr. Sardar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sardar Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Sardar Khan, MD
Dr. Sardar Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Houston Digestive Diseases Clinic17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 503, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Ohio State University Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I've been using Dr Khan for over 25 years. He saved my life and I'm very greatful of him. He is a very good Dr.
About Dr. Sardar Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1104826452
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Queens Hospital Center
- Mary Immaculate Hospital
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.