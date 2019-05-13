Dr. Sardha Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sardha Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sardha Perera, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dba Pediatric Therapy Works8139 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34655 (727) 484-6999
Florida Medical Pain Management6333 54th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 (727) 548-6100
Florida Medical Pain Management5270 Applegate Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34606 (727) 548-6100
HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Wonderful Doctor. He cares about his patients and listen to them. I found my care to be excellent.
About Dr. Sardha Perera, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1114995552
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- U New Mexico Hsc
- Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera works at
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perera speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
