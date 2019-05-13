Overview of Dr. Sardha Perera, MD

Dr. Sardha Perera, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Edinburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Perera works at Florida Medical Pain Management in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.