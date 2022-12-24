Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vorster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD
Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vorster's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Foundation10201 CARNEGIE AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 636-3532
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 636-5860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He fully explained my Shunt surgery for NPH. He has an excellent staff.
About Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vorster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vorster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vorster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vorster has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Chiari's Deformity and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vorster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vorster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vorster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vorster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vorster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.