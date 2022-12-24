Overview of Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD

Dr. Sarel Vorster, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AFRICA (MEDUNSA) / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Vorster works at Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Surgery, Chiari's Deformity and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.