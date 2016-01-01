Overview

Dr. Sarena Ravi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF THE AMERICAS and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Ravi works at Franciscan Endocrine Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.