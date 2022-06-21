Dr. Sari Edelman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sari Edelman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sari Edelman, DO
Dr. Sari Edelman, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman's Office Locations
-
1
Sari Edelman, DO1991 Marcus Ave Ste 104, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 216-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edelman?
Sari Dawn Edelman MEDICARE Rheumatology specialist in Clearwater FL Dr. Sari Dawn Edelman is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, Florida. She graduated with honors from New York College Of Osteo Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology in 2003. Having more than 19 years of diverse experiences, especially in RHEUMATOLOGY, INTERNAL MEDICINE, Dr. Sari Dawn Edelman affiliates with many hospitals including St Josephs Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Countryside, cooperates with many other doctors and specialists in medical group Arthritis And Rheumatism Associates Pl. Call Dr. Sari Dawn Edelman on phone number (727) 443-6400 for more information and advice or to book an appointment. I’m soooo disappointed that she left. She’s amazing!
About Dr. Sari Edelman, DO
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528253051
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edelman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edelman works at
Dr. Edelman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Edelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.