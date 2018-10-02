Dr. Sari Fien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sari Fien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sari Fien, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Fien works at
Locations
-
1
SkinCenter6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 500-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love the staff and the doctor is really nice. Also very convenient between work and home.
About Dr. Sari Fien, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fien works at
Dr. Fien has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.