Dr. Sari Fien, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (71)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sari Fien, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Fien works at Skin Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SkinCenter
    6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 500-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Veins
Actinic Keratosis
Contact Dermatitis
Varicose Veins

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 02, 2018
    Love the staff and the doctor is really nice. Also very convenient between work and home.
    Pompano Beach, FL — Oct 02, 2018
    About Dr. Sari Fien, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457514424
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sari Fien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fien has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

