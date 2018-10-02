Overview

Dr. Sari Fien, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Fien works at Skin Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.