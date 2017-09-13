Dr. Sari Kasper, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sari Kasper, DO
Overview of Dr. Sari Kasper, DO
Dr. Sari Kasper, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Kasper works at
Dr. Kasper's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Sleep Diagnostics Inc.2637 Shadelands Dr, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 945-6600Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:30am - 6:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday9:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:30am - 6:00pmSunday9:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
John Muir Medical Center Concord2540 East St, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 945-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kasper?
She's excellent I love her.
About Dr. Sari Kasper, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1194739110
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasper works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.