Dr. Sari Bentsianov, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sari Bentsianov, MD

Dr. Sari Bentsianov, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Bentsianov works at DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Bentsianov's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Medicine
    150 Bergen St # 8, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6183
  2. 2
    Office
    90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

About Dr. Sari Bentsianov, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1487941779
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
  • Temple University School of Medicine
  • Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sari Bentsianov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentsianov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bentsianov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bentsianov works at DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE in Newark, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bentsianov’s profile.

Dr. Bentsianov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentsianov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentsianov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentsianov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

