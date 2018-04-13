Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Locations
-
1
South Nassau Dermatology258 MERRICK RD, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-0345
-
2
Cosmetique Dermatology, Laser and Plastic Surgery31 Northern Blvd, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (516) 484-9000
-
3
South Nassau Dermatology335 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561 Directions (516) 432-7124
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
Dr Weinstein was great! As a male, I felt completely at ease. She was extremely nice, easy to speak with, answered all my concerns and did not rush me whatsoever. After being to other dermatologists I thought they were all extremely quick and rather neglectful. Dr W was as thorough as could be and missed nothing. A pleasurable experience and I recommend her 150% ....
About Dr. Sari Weinstein, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932379690
Education & Certifications
- Private Practice Of Dr Deborah Sarnoff
- Cook County Hospital
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Cornell University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Birthmark, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.