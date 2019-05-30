Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD
Overview of Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD
Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Dalati works at
Dr. Dalati's Office Locations
-
1
Pioneer Medical Associates PC27560 HOOVER RD, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 757-6400
-
2
Warren Gastroenterology27540 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 754-6797
-
3
Sarih Dalati MD PC22850 Kelly Rd Ste C, Eastpointe, MI 48021 Directions (586) 773-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalati?
This doctor is foreign and because of that he has a distinctive bedside mannerism of the foreign personality. If you don't like that, don't go see him. He he is a good doctor. I have been seeing him for migraines, and he will come out flat out and tell you "You're too fat! You need to lose weight!" He doesn't mince words! LOL I knew I had to lose weight, but he could have found a nicer way of telling me I needed to lose the weight! It is just his foreign personality though, I think! He is a nice guy, overall! I have been seeing him for about a year and I have no gripes yet. He's got my medications leveled out and my migraines are gone for the first time in many years!
About Dr. Sarih Dalati, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982712287
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalati works at
Dr. Dalati speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalati. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.