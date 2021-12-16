See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sarika Desai, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarika Desai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.

Dr. Desai works at Shailaja Gunnala MD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Heart 360 PC
    20045 N 19th Ave Ste 165, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 404-3115
    Arizona Heart 360, P.c.
    20033 N 19th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 404-3115
    Phoenician Cardiology
    202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 444-7464
    Phoenician Cardiology
    1343 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 444-7464

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Bradycardia
Venous Insufficiency
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Sinus Bradycardia

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2021
    She is quite possibly the best medical provider I have ever worked with. I work in healthcare myself and I can't say enough about how knowledgeable she is, how well she listens to her patients, and how well she communicates with and works on a team with other physicians. It is one thing to know your own specialty, it is impressive to know so much about specialties other than your own, and have developed such a good network of doctors to refer to. POTS patients need a team of doctors with different specialties and she seems to know them all, and the best ones in town and around the country. Every person she referred me to was excellent. I am a provider myself and pretty well read about my condition and I learned a lot from Dr. Desai. I cash paid for my visit and it was worth every penny. I've since moved out of state, and I would still cash pay to see her via telehealth than go to anyone else.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarika Desai, DO
    About Dr. Sarika Desai, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1023240058
    Education & Certifications

    • LAC & USC Med Ctr
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarika Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

