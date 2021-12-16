Dr. Sarika Desai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarika Desai, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarika Desai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Heart 360 PC20045 N 19th Ave Ste 165, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 404-3115Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Arizona Heart 360, P.c.20033 N 19th Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 404-3115
-
3
Phoenician Cardiology202 E Earll Dr Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (480) 444-7464
-
4
Phoenician Cardiology1343 N Alma School Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 444-7464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is quite possibly the best medical provider I have ever worked with. I work in healthcare myself and I can't say enough about how knowledgeable she is, how well she listens to her patients, and how well she communicates with and works on a team with other physicians. It is one thing to know your own specialty, it is impressive to know so much about specialties other than your own, and have developed such a good network of doctors to refer to. POTS patients need a team of doctors with different specialties and she seems to know them all, and the best ones in town and around the country. Every person she referred me to was excellent. I am a provider myself and pretty well read about my condition and I learned a lot from Dr. Desai. I cash paid for my visit and it was worth every penny. I've since moved out of state, and I would still cash pay to see her via telehealth than go to anyone else.
About Dr. Sarika Desai, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1023240058
Education & Certifications
- LAC & USC Med Ctr
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University Of Southern California
