Dr. Sarika Sanghvi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarika Sanghvi, DO
Dr. Sarika Sanghvi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ.
Dr. Sanghvi's Office Locations
MDVIP - East Windsor, New Jersey300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 102, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 490-0095
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanghvi, Was an absolute sweetheart! She has a lot of knowledge and has a great bed side manner. The staff was extremely helpful, and a pleasure to meet. I will definitely be returning back to this office!
About Dr. Sarika Sanghvi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1851603922
Dr. Sanghvi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanghvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghvi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghvi.
