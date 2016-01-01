See All Pediatricians in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO

Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Savajiyani works at CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Savajiyani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock
    1 Saint Vincent Cir Ste 210, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Atherosclerosis

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Sarika Savajiyani, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1649531013
Education & Certifications

  • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
  • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Savajiyani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Savajiyani works at CHI St. Vincent Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Savajiyani’s profile.

Dr. Savajiyani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savajiyani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savajiyani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savajiyani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

