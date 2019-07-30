Overview of Dr. Sarim Mir, MD

Dr. Sarim Mir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Garrett Regional Medical Center, Potomac Valley Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Mir works at Mir Neurology in Hagerstown, MD with other offices in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.