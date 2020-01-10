Dr. Sarina Elmariah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmariah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarina Elmariah, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarina Elmariah, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Salem Hospital.
Locations
Mghfc Pediatric Dermatology Program50 Staniford St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2914Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot praise her enough! I suffered for years with itchy arms and shooting pain that required a zillion lotions and potions and icing to keep it barely tolerable. I went to countless dermatologists who gave short shrift to my symptoms and all prescribed the same antihistamine and a topical steroid. I heard about Dr. Elmariah from my sister's research to help me, and I traveled 1500 miles and waited six months to see her. It was more than worth it. She was kind, caring, thorough and most of all had knowledge well beyond her peers. She not only came up with the correct diagnosis, but also the cure! I will forever be grateful to this woman.
About Dr. Sarina Elmariah, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
