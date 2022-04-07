Overview

Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is a Dermatologist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Itenberg works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.