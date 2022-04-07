Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO
Overview
Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is a Dermatologist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Itenberg works at
Locations
Northeast Dermatology Associates262 S River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 Directions (978) 691-5690
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Itenberg! She has treated my entire family, and has become more of a friend to all of us. She is fantastic with children as well as adults. She is easy to talk to, and listens to any concerns you may have. She also is not shy to mention anything she sees as possibly concerning, and always puts your health first. She has a lovely bubbly personality and I would recommend her far and wide! She is the best there is!
About Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1508153313
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- NYCOM
Dr. Itenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Itenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Itenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Itenberg works at
Dr. Itenberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Itenberg speaks Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Itenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.