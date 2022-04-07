See All Dermatologists in Bedford, NH
Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO

Dermatology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is a Dermatologist in Bedford, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NYCOM and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.

Dr. Itenberg works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Bedford, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Dermatology Associates
    262 S River Rd, Bedford, NH 03110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 691-5690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Elliot Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • United Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508153313
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NYCOM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarit Itenberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Itenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Itenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Itenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Itenberg works at Northeast Dermatology Associates in Bedford, NH. View the full address on Dr. Itenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Itenberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Itenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Itenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Itenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Itenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Itenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

