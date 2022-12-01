Dr. Sarita Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarita Gayle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarita Gayle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Gayle works at
Locations
-
1
Old Town Endoscopy Center5500 Greenville Ave Ste 1100, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 739-9544
-
2
Digestive Health Associates2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E # 27, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 821-5266
-
3
Dallas - Baylor University Medical Center3417 Gaston Ave Ste 790, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 821-5266
-
4
Digestive Health Assoc-Infusion Centers-Dallas411 N Washington Ave Ste 6000, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 824-1730
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gayle?
I wasn't able to get an appointment for several months. Dr. Gayle fit in a telehelp visit which was thorough and helpful.
About Dr. Sarita Gayle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841465606
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayle works at
Dr. Gayle has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.