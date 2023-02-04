Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD
Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Gopal's Office Locations
Greenbriar Obgyn PC4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-5900
- 2 3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 290, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-5900
Inova Fair Oaks Hospital3600 Joseph Siewick Dr, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 391-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant ob-gyn, great bedside manners, with a genuine interest in the patient. She steps into the examination room after studying your history, so you don't have to repeat the same things at every annual visit. She practices tough love, with compassion and kindness. Highly recommend Dr. Gopal!
About Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1154307122
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
