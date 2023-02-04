Overview of Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD

Dr. Sarita Gopal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.



Dr. Gopal works at Greenbriar Obgyn PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.