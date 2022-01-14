Dr. Sarita Khatri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarita Khatri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarita Khatri, MD
Dr. Sarita Khatri, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Island City, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khatri's Office Locations
- 1 2509 36th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11106 Directions (718) 877-8692
Main Office7822 166th St, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 380-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is friendly makes you feel welcome. The doctor is very nice listens to your problems she is an older doctor so she has years of experience and make you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Sarita Khatri, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1184860967
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Desh Bandhu Gupta College
