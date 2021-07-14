Overview of Dr. Sarita Rastogi, MD

Dr. Sarita Rastogi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.



Dr. Rastogi works at Dr. Sarita Rastogi - Internal Medicine & Geriatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Dyslipidemia and Advance Directive End of Life Planning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.