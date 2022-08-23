Overview of Dr. Sarita Sharma, MD

Dr. Sarita Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CCTC / SAINT FRANCIS HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Sharma works at Dr. Sarita Sharma, MD in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.