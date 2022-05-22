Overview

Dr. Saritha Dodla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Sri Venkatesvara Medical College and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital, WHS East Campus and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.