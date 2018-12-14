Dr. Saritha Gorantla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorantla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saritha Gorantla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saritha Gorantla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Gorantla works at
Locations
Ascension Via Christi Pharmacy3311 E Murdock St, Wichita, KS 67208 Directions (316) 689-9111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gorantla listen to me and ask a lot of questions and explained everything clearly to me. I had 2 procedures done to check out causes for my problem. She personally called me just a few days later with the biopsy results.
About Dr. Saritha Gorantla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538416318
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Med Coll
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorantla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorantla accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorantla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorantla has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Nausea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorantla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorantla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorantla.
