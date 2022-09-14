Overview

Dr. Saritha Kortikere, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kortikere works at Diagnostic Clinic Of Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.