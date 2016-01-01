Dr. Saritha Kundoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saritha Kundoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Saritha Kundoor, MD
Dr. Saritha Kundoor, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Kenosha, WI.
Dr. Kundoor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kundoor's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora Medical Center Kenosha10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kundoor?
About Dr. Saritha Kundoor, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1316277130
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kundoor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundoor works at
Dr. Kundoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.