Dr. Saritha Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Saritha Reddy, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their residency with University Wa Mc
Locations
- 1 14030 NE 24th St Ste 104, Bellevue, WA 98007 Directions (425) 641-8678
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very kind.
About Dr. Saritha Reddy, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1013032028
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
