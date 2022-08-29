Overview of Dr. Sarju Patel, MD

Dr. Sarju Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.



Dr. Patel works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.