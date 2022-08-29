See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sarju Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sarju Patel, MD

Dr. Sarju Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Dr. Patel works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Weill Cornell Eye Associates
    1305 York Ave # 33, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4800
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 454-4861
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc
    3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 938-0496

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 29, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Patel for several years. It has always been a very pleasant and positive experience. He wants what is best for his patience. He keeps up with the latest medical information on AMD.
    Jack Laird — Aug 29, 2022
    About Dr. Sarju Patel, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University Langone Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

