Dr. Sarju Patel, MD
Dr. Sarju Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
Weill Cornell Eye Associates1305 York Ave # 33, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4800
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 454-4861Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Retinal Consultants Medical Group Inc3 Park Center Dr Ste 210, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (209) 938-0496
I have been going to Dr. Patel for several years. It has always been a very pleasant and positive experience. He wants what is best for his patience. He keeps up with the latest medical information on AMD.
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1730384876
- University of Illinois Medical Center
- New York University Langone Medical Center|NYU Langone Medical Center
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
