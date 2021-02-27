Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waghela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO
Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Dr. Waghela works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Waghela's Office Locations
-
1
Mansfield252 Matlock Rd Ste 244, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 435-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waghela?
The first appointment I had with Dr. Waghela changed my fear into hope. She has offered a unique calming effect with assurance that the facility treats each patient individually. Each time that I met with her, she spoke knowledgeable about the type cancer I had and with assurance to keep my thoughts and feelings in mind as we go through this together. I have a lot of faith in Dr. Waghela.
About Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO
- Medical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1033377692
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waghela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waghela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waghela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waghela works at
Dr. Waghela has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waghela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Waghela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waghela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waghela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waghela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.