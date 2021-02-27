Overview of Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO

Dr. Sarju Waghela, DO is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Waghela works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.