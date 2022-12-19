Overview

Dr. Sarkis Chobanian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Chobanian works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.