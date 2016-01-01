Overview

Dr. Sarma Challa, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Challa works at Challa, Sarma Subrahmanya in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.