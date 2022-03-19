Dr. Saroj Bavishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bavishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saroj Bavishi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center.
Saroj A Bavishi MD20375 W 151st St Ste 407, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 829-9100
Olathe Medical Center20333 W 151st St, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 829-9100
- Olathe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bavishi is a wonderful person, she is absolutely amazing. She always listens to me and gave birth to my second son. I can’t say enough about her as she is mom figure to me. Mary Lu is so kind as well. Dr. Bavishi is always there for me and I truly love and trust having her as my doctor. She runs though testing and get to the root cause. She is super qualified and knowledgeable. Definitely worth seeing Dr. Bavishi for your women troubles.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- MAHATMA GANDHI INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / NAGPUR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bavishi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bavishi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bavishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bavishi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bavishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bavishi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bavishi.
