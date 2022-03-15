Overview of Dr. Saroj Sharma, MD

Dr. Saroj Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Martinez, GA. They graduated from Sriram Chandra Bhanja Medical College, Utkal University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at AU Health Care Center Furys Ferry in Martinez, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.