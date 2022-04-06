Dr. Saroj Tampira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tampira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saroj Tampira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Tampira's Office Locations
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 674-2080
Village Heart & Vein Center8575 NE 138th Ln, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-2080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went because of fluctuating blood pressure. Dr Tampira is very knowledgeable and caring. He takes his time and explains things. I felt he was fantastic and thankful to find him.
About Dr. Saroj Tampira, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Thai
- 1629042445
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- U Louisville Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tampira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tampira accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tampira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tampira has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Angina and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tampira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tampira speaks Thai.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tampira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tampira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tampira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tampira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.