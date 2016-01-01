Overview

Dr. Saroja Koneswaran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Koneswaran works at Huntington Medical care association in Shelton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.