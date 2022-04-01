Dr. Sarpreet Basra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarpreet Basra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sarpreet Basra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Basra works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Medical Group Gastroenterology2770 3rd Ave Ste 345, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-4785
-
2
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 499-8518
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Basra?
I’ve been a patient for a few years. Dr. Basra is always pleasant, communicates well, and explains his recommendations and reasons clearly and effectively. The key thing I’ve noticed lately is that I have had positive experiences with all staff consistently throughout the process of making appointments and attending them. Staff is friendly, and appear to be an extension of this doctor now instead of the potential for unpleasant interactions. So please tell the staff that this is noticed, it’s appreciated, and please take good care to preserve that environment from the top down.
About Dr. Sarpreet Basra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1427224765
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basra works at
Dr. Basra has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Basra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.