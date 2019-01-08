Dr. Sartaj Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sartaj Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sartaj Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
S Paul Sharma A Med Corp.415 W Route 66 Ste 102, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 610-2112
Glendora Digestive Disease Institute1794 S Barranca Ave, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 858-4600
Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital250 S Grand Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 963-8411
Citrus Valley Gastroenterology PC Lab500 W San Bernardino Rd Ste B, Covina, CA 91722 Directions (626) 960-2326
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- San Dimas Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr. Arora...need to get in to see him again soon.
About Dr. Sartaj Arora, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841258340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.