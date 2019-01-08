Overview

Dr. Sartaj Arora, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at S Paul Sharma A Med Corp. in Glendora, CA with other offices in Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.