Dr. Sarthak Misra, MD
Dr. Sarthak Misra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Misra works at
Dr. Misra's Office Locations
Rush University Medical Department1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-6637
Haymarket Center932 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60607 Directions (312) 660-1775
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Sarthak Misra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1225318181
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
