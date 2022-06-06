Overview of Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD

Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University of Alabama



Dr. Terkonda works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.