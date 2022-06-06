Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terkonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD
Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with University of Alabama
Dr. Terkonda works at
Dr. Terkonda's Office Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Terkonda was part of the team of doctors who saved my life 23 years ago after a near fatal accident with a set of golf clubs. The left side of my face was completely destroyed and Dr. Terkonda was able to give me most of my identity back. I don’t remember any of the other doctors as it’s been so many years, but I will never forget this man for the care kindness he showed me. This man is a hero! Thank you so much Dr. Terkonda! ~Meg
About Dr. Sarvam Terkonda, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1326038241
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
