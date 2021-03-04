See All Plastic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Aldoori works at Advanced Health Care of Bakersfield, INC. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Administrative Physical, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD
Dr. Ryan Stehr, MD
5.0 (288)
View Profile
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
Dr. Gregory Mueller, MD
4.9 (29)
View Profile
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
Dr. David Deutsch, MD
4.2 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Health Care of Bakersfield, INC.
    4040 San Dimas St Ste A, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 363-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Gastritis
Administrative Physical
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Aldoori?

    Mar 04, 2021
    Been looking for a good doctor who listens to my health complaints. Been to a few that disnt care about what i had to say never got things taken care of. Went to this Dr today an shes already got the ball rolling on whats needed to get my health started up i think i finally found my forever doctor. Staff was very helpful an friendly. And wait time was less then an hour.
    Looky loo — Mar 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aldoori to family and friends

    Dr. Aldoori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Aldoori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD.

    About Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124154596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aldoori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aldoori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aldoori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aldoori works at Advanced Health Care of Bakersfield, INC. in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aldoori’s profile.

    Dr. Aldoori has seen patients for Administrative Physical, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aldoori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aldoori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aldoori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aldoori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aldoori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.