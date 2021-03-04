Overview

Dr. Sarwa Aldoori, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Aldoori works at Advanced Health Care of Bakersfield, INC. in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Administrative Physical, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.