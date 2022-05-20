Overview of Dr. Sarwat Mahmud, MD

Dr. Sarwat Mahmud, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mahmud works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.