Dr. Saryna Young, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saryna Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Young works at Young Skin Dermatology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Young Skin Dermatology
    123 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (475) 400-9455
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Saryna Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407962764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Greenwich Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saryna Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Young works at Young Skin Dermatology in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Young’s profile.

    Dr. Young has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

