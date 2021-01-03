Dr. Saryna Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saryna Young, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saryna Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Young Skin Dermatology123 High Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (475) 400-9455Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Young has been my dermatologist for more than 10 years. I was forced to try others when my insurance changed over the years and not one compared to Dr Young. She exemplary! Thorough with her exams. Patient. Very informative with with issues at hand! Recently had an appointment with her at her new location in Stamford and her entire staff was extremely welcoming. Crisp, clean, and calming atmosphere!
About Dr. Saryna Young, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407962764
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Greenwich Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.