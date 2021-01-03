Overview

Dr. Saryna Young, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Young works at Young Skin Dermatology in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.