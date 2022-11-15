Dr. Sasa Espino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasa Espino, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasa Espino, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine|Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Espino works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Breast Center7101 Jahnke Rd Ste 1054, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 373-6631
-
2
Richmond Breast Center4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 125, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (804) 406-9846Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Richmond Breast Center7605 Forest Ave Ste 212, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 406-9851
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espino?
My mother has been seeing Dr Espino for about a year. She is a wonderful surgeon and doctor! She explains all options and uses a three doctor panel to review all cancer treatment plans. She is wonderful, caring and experienced.
About Dr. Sasa Espino, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1518259431
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- VCU Health|VCU Health|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System|Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- Vcu School Of Medicine|Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espino has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espino works at
Dr. Espino has seen patients for Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Espino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.