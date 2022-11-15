Overview

Dr. Sasa Espino, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Vcu School Of Medicine|Vcu School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Espino works at Richmond Breast Center in Richmond, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA and Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.