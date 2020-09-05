Dr. Sasan Ghaffari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaffari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasan Ghaffari, MD
Overview
Dr. Sasan Ghaffari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Pegasus Physical Therapy Solutions Inc.23521 Paseo de Valencia Ste 303, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-6600
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center24451 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 837-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been his patient well cared for for several years. Dr Ghaffari is very caring, compassionate and knowledgeable. I would recommend him unconditionally!
About Dr. Sasan Ghaffari, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821092685
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaffari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaffari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaffari has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaffari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghaffari speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaffari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaffari.
