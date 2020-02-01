Overview

Dr. Sasan Mirfakhraee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Mirfakhraee works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.