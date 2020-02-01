Dr. Sasan Mirfakhraee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirfakhraee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasan Mirfakhraee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Locations
Clinical Heart and Vascular Center2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
UT Southwestern Medical Center5303 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-2800
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 648-9439
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I transferred to Dr Mirfakharee from a doctor who wasn’t working well for me. Dr Mirfakharee went above and beyond to get my type 1 diabetes and medications back on track. He even fought my insurance company to make sure I had the exact medication I needed. His bedside manner is awesome and his office is run like a dream. I can’t say enough nice things about these people!!!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1013063627
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
