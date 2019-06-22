Dr. Sasan Yadegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasan Yadegar, MD
Dr. Sasan Yadegar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Brau Salvador A MD Office501 E Hardy St Ste 407, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-7724
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
He's a great neurosurgeon. He saved my life from a known condition called hydrocephalus. I had it since I was born.
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
