Dr. Qian accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sascha Qian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sascha Qian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Nj S Bogdan MD PC200 Perrine Rd Ste 224, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 577-9126
Sergey V. Bogdan MD PC8686 Bay Pkwy Ste M4, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 265-7700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sascha Qian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801161914
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qian has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.