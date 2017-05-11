Overview of Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD

Dr. Sasha Abraham, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Tech Santiago.



Dr. Abraham works at Extensive Care Pt PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.