Overview

Dr. Sasha Haberle, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Dr. Haberle works at Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.