Dr. Maher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasha Maher, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sasha Maher, DO
Dr. Sasha Maher, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Downey, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Maher works at
Dr. Maher's Office Locations
1
Pioneer Medical Group - Pediatrics11480 Brookshire Ave Ste 301, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 862-2775
2
Alignment Health Plan11525 Brookshire Ave Ste 400, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-4497
3
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 10441 Lakewood Blvd Ste A, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 869-1089
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sasha Maher has to be hands down the best physician I've ever come across. I am HIV+ and have been for over 20 years, so needless to say, I've seen my share of doctors in my life time. She listened to my medical history and talked over options. Together we decided to forgo the biopsy and excise the entire tumor then send it for pathology. She along with her nurse re-arranged their schedule. The Surgery was as pleasant of an experience as possible and Dr. Maher's bedside manner was impeccabl
About Dr. Sasha Maher, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1467630640
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maher works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maher.
