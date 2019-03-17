Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melendy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD
Overview of Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD
Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Melendy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Melendy's Office Locations
-
1
Jupiter Office345 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 741-1957
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melendy?
In my personal experience she is an excellent professional, highly skilled and trained. I wouldn't want a better doctor than her to take care of me as a patient during my both pregnancies and labors.
About Dr. Sasha Melendy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740366848
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melendy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melendy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melendy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melendy works at
Dr. Melendy speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.